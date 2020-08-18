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Luke 21 Signs of the Times
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18 views • August 18, 2020
In Luke 21, Jesus responds to the questions regarding the last days. While the depictions would be frightening to the carnal man, Jesus stressed we are not to be looking around but rather UP! And for good reason... our redemption draws near.
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