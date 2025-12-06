Unmasking Antifa: Inside the Red–Green Revolution Aimed at the U.S. Constitution - Kyle Shideler

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with homeland security analyst Kyle Shideler to expose how Antifa, anarchist communists, and Islamist movements are working together in a coordinated “red–green” assault on America’s foundations. We dig into how these networks are organized without a traditional hierarchy, how they recruit and radicalize young activists, and how tactics like riots, lawfare, and media pressure are used to intimidate citizens and shape policy. You’ll learn why Antifa is far more than “just an idea,” how the Muslim Brotherhood operates in the U.S. through front groups, and what federal and state leaders can actually do to push back and defend the Constitution.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowKyle ShidelerWEBSITE: https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/BOOK: https://a.co/d/f9Z8NhtTrump Terrorist designation - https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/designating-antifa-as-a-domestic-terrorist-organization/Trump Antifa Terrorist Designation - https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/how-trumps-antifa-terrorism-sanctions-could-throttle-its-global-support-network/Muslim Brotherhood Designation - https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/texas-leads-the-way-against-the-muslim-brotherhood/Kyle Shideler is the director and senior analyst for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy and editor of Unmasking Antifa: Five Perspectives on a Growing Threat. ￼ He has spent nearly two decades studying extremist movements—from Antifa and anarcho-communist networks to the Muslim Brotherhood and political Islam—briefing senior U.S. officials, law enforcement, and policymakers on the threats they pose to American security. His work and analysis have appeared in outlets such as the Claremont Review of Books, and he has provided expert testimony explaining how radical ideologies translate into real-world violence, subversion, and attacks on the U.S. Constitution.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: