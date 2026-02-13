BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 87: The Last Prophet
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
The temple had been rebuilt and the walls of Jerusalem partially repaired when Malachi appeared on the scene. The priests had struggled with corruption since the time of Zerubbabel and Ezra and the sacrificial laws given to Moses were being ignored as they routinely sacrificed the blind, lame, and sick animals to the Lord.

The people wanted to keep their healthy animals and give the trash to God. Corruption was normal in business transactions and lying and cheating became a way of life. In the male dominated society, the men were divorcing the wives of their youth, causing these women to weep for the injustice they experienced. Despite the cleansing by Ezra, men continued the practice of marrying pagan women.

Jesus was angry with these evil practices and the Son of God was weary with their twisted Kabbalistic way of thinking. Although Malachi was speaking to the people of his time, many of his prophetic words are still valid today.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1886.pdf

RLJ-1886 -- NOVEMBER 13, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


corruptiongodjesusjerusalemtempleson of godmosesezrapriestsmalachirebuiltzerubbabelprophetic wordskabbalisticsacrificial lawspagan womenevil practices
