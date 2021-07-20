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Fight or Flight with George Webb & Jeffrey Prather
AMfederalist
AMfederalist
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48 views • July 20, 2021
George Webb & Jeff Prather are LIVE from the National USAF Museum in Dayton, OH showcasing America's history of aviation.
https://www.neighborhoodnewsstudio.com/
Signed "George Webb vs CNN" written by George Webb
https://www.neighborhoodnewsstudio.com/product-page/george-webb-vs-cnn-written-by-george-webb
https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/

Avenues to Support:
George Webb - Venmo: https://venmo.com/GeoWebb
John OLoughlin - Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JohnOLoughlin
N.N.S. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/neighborhoodnewshour
N.N.S. PayPay: https://paypal.me/NeighborhoodNews?locale.x=en_US
N.N.S. Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/NeighborhoodNews

Websites:
George Webb: https://sites.google.com/view/neighborhoodnewshour/home
Neighborhood News Studio: https://www.neighborhoodnewsstudio.com/
John OLoughlin (McDuff): http://screamingospreys.com/

N.N.S. YouTube Channels:
Biden’s Belt & Road Show (George Webb): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSvK6g5yHzOiPfHUuOn-qDQ
Club Osprey (N.N.S. Citizen Journalists): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU7raPehgQl8srn7q_l26SA
Research Revival (N.N.S. Citizen Journalists): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ix1P6fDtTxIkwToXyaIvA
McDuff Lives (John OLoughlin): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv8-vTnLWMXv32_6kh6xs7Q

Twitter Handles:
Neighborhood News Studio: https://twitter.com/HoodNewsStudio
George Webb: https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1
John OLoughlin (McDuff): https://twitter.com/leytedriver


Follow N.N.S. on Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoodNewsStudio

Gab: https://gab.com/NeighborhoodNewsStudio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NeighborhoodNewsStudio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neighborhoodnewsstudio/



Neighborhood News Studio Audio Only Apps:

Apple Podcast App: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/neighborhood-news-studio/id1494786720

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76Ci4X5kF5EN5EOO7c2TIA?si=b9MTSXjFQI6Sfbxl6Lndyw

iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-neighborhood-news-studio-77350114/

Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL05laWdoYm9yaG9vZE5ld3NTdHVkaW8vZmVlZC54bWw

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/f23ebcc6-a00b-47e7-be1f-c136a0b019fe/Neighborhood-News-Studio

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/neighborhood-news-studio/PC:46086

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/liberty-sound-lab
Keywords
george webbfight or flightjeffrey prather
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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