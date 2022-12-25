Dustin Lee: Parasomnia (2021)
48 views
a clinical trial for an experimental sleep therapy goes awry in this psychological horror/thriller
Keywords
48 hour film projectmaple filmsshared dream experience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos