

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish





In Black And White Episode 2: Finance

#InBlackAndWhite #Finance #EarthNewspaper





In Black And White: https://InBlackAndWhite.net

Dave Gahary: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com

Ayo Kimathi: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com/shop/jews-are-the-problem

3,600+ Posts Have Been Published In 2023: https://EarthNewspaper.com

EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe

Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

Featured News Dozens Posted Monthly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News

News Archive With 21,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive

Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories

Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper

Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

21,000+ Posts / Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

Subscribe To Rumble: https://Rumble.com/user/EarthNewspaper

5,200+ Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper

Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes

Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive

Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music

Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos

Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers

For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed

Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact

Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links

Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes

Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog

Dave Gahary and Ayo Kimathi in part 2 of the 8-part discussion series of the most pressing issues of our time.

In Black And White Episode 1: Introduction (31:43)

(To view with many links, click the link below.)

https://rumble.com/v2le1c2-in-black-and-white-episode-1-introduction.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=3

Archives:

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/finance

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/money

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/banking

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/federal-reserve

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/usury

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/economics

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/wall-street-corruption

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/corporations

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/satanic

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/talmud

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/history

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/abortion

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/corruption

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-states

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mainstream-media

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/television

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/censorship

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jewish-bolshevik-revolution

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/communism

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/globalists

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military-industrial-complex

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/false-flags

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war-criminals

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-nations

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/laws

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/medical

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-pharma

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/lgbtq

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/transgender

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/children

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/internet

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/pornography

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/hollywood

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/cultural

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/education

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/public-schools

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/crimes-against-humanity

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/assassinations

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/israel

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/palestine

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos