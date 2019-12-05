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Mic Drop. Game Over. Rep Matt Gaetz Gives Impeachment Hoax Final Death Blow -1695-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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45 views • December 05, 2019
Matt Gaetz was ON FIRE today at the Nadler sham impeachment hearing.
He opened up responding to the grandstanding by Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Then he gave the far left Democrat donors and Nadler “witnesses” a thorough tongue-lashing in his five minutes of time to question the Democrat “witnesses.” Gaetz then SLAMMED “mean” Professor Pamera Karlan for her attack on young Barron Trump.

E-Militia Article: Mic Drop. Game Over. Rep Matt Gaetz Gives Impeachment Hoax Final Death Blow – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/Bt7830pZ83P

GUEST CARY POARCH: Cary Poarch is a CNN insider who came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who worked at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, told Project Veritas that he decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda. Cary Poarch is an American Hero. WEBSITE: https://www.projectveritas.com/brave/
FUNDRAISER: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ExposeCNN TWITTER: https://twitter.com/onthepoarch







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