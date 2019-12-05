Mic Drop. Game Over. Rep Matt Gaetz Gives Impeachment Hoax Final Death Blow -1695-6P

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He opened up responding to the grandstanding by Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Then he gave the far left Democrat donors and Nadler “witnesses” a thorough tongue-lashing in his five minutes of time to question the Democrat “witnesses.” Gaetz then SLAMMED “mean” Professor Pamera Karlan for her attack on young Barron Trump.
E-Militia Article: Mic Drop. Game Over. Rep Matt Gaetz Gives Impeachment Hoax Final Death Blow – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/Bt7830pZ83P
GUEST CARY POARCH: Cary Poarch is a CNN insider who came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who worked at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, told Project Veritas that he decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda. Cary Poarch is an American Hero. WEBSITE: https://www.projectveritas.com/brave/
FUNDRAISER: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ExposeCNN TWITTER: https://twitter.com/onthepoarch
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