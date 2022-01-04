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Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Victoria
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51 views • January 04, 2022
Victoria shares how her experience going without a mask was very nerve-racking at first, and how she stood up for her rights at a bank. Have faith and stand on God's word.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
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#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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