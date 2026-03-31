Ep. 1954: West Virginia Governor Clashes With Education Officials Over Religious Exemptions

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I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* West Virginia Governor Clashes With Education Officials Over Religious Exemptions
https://childrenshealthdefense...
* West Virginia Bill of Rights
https://ballotpedia.org/Articl...
* Measles: A Holistic Perspective
https://drgreenmom.com/measles...
* Suffering From Measles: Home Remedies That Can Help
https://www.onlymyhealth.com/h...
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#WestVirginia #VaccinePolicy #ReligiousExemption #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance