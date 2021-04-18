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The Satan Reset (and how to opt out of it)
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207 views • April 18, 2021
In this episode we look at the underpinnings of the Satanic wave sweeping across the world and the people behind it. Can the Pre-Nicene Christians teach us about ways to defend ourselves from the multi-faceted, full-spectrum evil assault we're under?
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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