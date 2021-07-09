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Secret COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredient: What is Graphene?
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35 views • July 09, 2021
Spanish researchers has as of July 8th 2021 obtained vials of both the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 experimental gene therapy vaccines. What they found through their electron microscope was graphene oxide. So... what is graphene oxide and its effect on the body? Could this be the substance that makes people magnetic? Dr. Jane Ruby explains to the best of her ability.
Sources: Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com
GRAPHENE IN VACCINE?! New Vax Study With Electron Microscope Shows Particles Similar To Graphene
https://www.brighteon.com/5fc33b46-fee6-45cd-b895-5593865b4026
Stew Peters Show: Doctor EXPOSES FAUCI – Premeditated MURDER! – Graphene Oxide Explained – Cabal Calls For FORCE VAXX!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-doctor-exposes-fauci-premeditated-murder-graphene-oxide-explained-cabal-calls-for-force-vaxx/
Sources: Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com
GRAPHENE IN VACCINE?! New Vax Study With Electron Microscope Shows Particles Similar To Graphene
https://www.brighteon.com/5fc33b46-fee6-45cd-b895-5593865b4026
Stew Peters Show: Doctor EXPOSES FAUCI – Premeditated MURDER! – Graphene Oxide Explained – Cabal Calls For FORCE VAXX!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-doctor-exposes-fauci-premeditated-murder-graphene-oxide-explained-cabal-calls-for-force-vaxx/
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