It’s Insane To Bring Back Vaccinated Nurses Who Currently COVID Positive on the Job

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/15/2022 Governor of Florida: In other states they fired nurses for not having Vax even though most of them have natural immunity. And they are bringing back on the job Vaccinated nurses who are currently COVID Positive. It just shows you that the CMS mandate is absolutely insane, especially given the ineffectiveness you know of the shots to actually stop transmission.