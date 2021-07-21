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Canada Killed Their Elderly With Morphine Too!
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34 views • July 21, 2021
It would seem the depopulation agenda is actually very successful! These people cannot have any conscience, to knowingly do this to another human being is inconceivable! There will be accountability big time one day soon . . . God says: Exodus 20:13 Thou shalt not kill!!!
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