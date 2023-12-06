SHaDoWCa7 sings Angels We Have Heard on High (Christmas Song)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "Angels We Have Heard on High." Original upload on 2013-12-19.

Lyrics: Angels We Have Heard on High - Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Angels we have heard on high,

Sweetly singing o'er the plains;

And the mountains in reply,

Echoing their joyous strains;

Gloria in excelsis Deo.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Shepherds, why this jubilee?

Why these songs of happy cheer?

What great brightness did you see?

What glad tiding did you hear?

Gloria in excelsis Deo.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Come to Bethlehem and see

Him whose birth the angels sing;

Come, adore on bended knee

Christ, the Lord, the new-born King.

Gloria in excelsis Deo.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

See him in a manger laid

Whom the angels praise above;

Mary, Joseph, lend your aid,

While we raise our hearts in love.

Gloria in excelsis Deo.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

