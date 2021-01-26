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Trust WHAT Plan?
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260 views • January 26, 2021
Trust WHAT Plan?
What plan are we supposed to be trusting? Where do we go from here? In this video, I talk about the newest technocratic passports and why we should chuck them into the sun.
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QUOTE ,, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever. Thomas Jefferson
What plan are we supposed to be trusting? Where do we go from here? In this video, I talk about the newest technocratic passports and why we should chuck them into the sun.
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
QUOTE ,, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever. Thomas Jefferson
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