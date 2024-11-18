Dozens killed in IOF strike on Northern Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: This report contains disturbing images
Israel launched devastating airstrikes on Beit Lahia city in Northern Gaza while humanitarian aid was being delivered. The attack resulted in at least 72 people killed and dozens wounded.
RT correspondent Ravan Al-Surani reports on the recent IDF attacks across the region.
RT
