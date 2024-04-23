InfoWars - Exclusive - Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats Want To Kill Trump - 4-22-2024

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joins Alex Jones to discuss the treasonous actions of Congress giving Ukraine and Israel $95+ billion while America collapses.

Get 40% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!

Introducing Next Level Foundational Energy from Dr. Jones Naturals now at 30% off! This cutting-edge dietary supplement is designed to elevate your energy levels and support your overall well-being.

https://www.madmaxworld.tv