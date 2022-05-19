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Freedom Fighters' Advice For Saving Our Country
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2185 views • May 19, 2022
American Freedom Tour speakers are offering advice and encouragement to the many seeing the intentional destruction of America. Ron White, a memory champ, recommends building relationships and Kevin Sorbo, an actor, shares insight on the Twitter takeover, "Trump's Pastor," Mark Burns, explains why Christians must keep fighting back, and hear what Sheriff Mark Lamb thinks will happen if the World Health Organization tries to overrule our constitution.
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