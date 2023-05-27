Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Jay Dyer Breaks Down Globalist Climate Change Propaganda in 'The Turning Point' - 5-26-2023
53 views
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published a day ago |

Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the climate change propaganda in Fritjof Capra's 'The Turning Point.'

The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with essential products at the lowest price! See for yourself!

Keywords
infowarsclimate changegreen agendajay dyerfritjof caprathe turning point

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket