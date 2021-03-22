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Freud and Welcome to the NHK (a brief introduction)
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23 views • March 22, 2021
In this video I’ll talk about the connection between Freud’s thoughts on the Oedipus Complex and some of the main characters in the underrated anime. I advise everyone to watch the anime before watching the anime since I’ll spoil some aspects of the anime.
Sources
1. Sophocles’s Oedipus Rex (film)
https://archive.org/details/SophoclesOedipusRex1957_201806
2. Oedipus Complex explained (including image)
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-an-oedipal-complex-2795403#the-origins-of-the-oedipus-complex
3. Welcome to the NHK footage (Episodes Welcome to the Fantasy! )
Pics
1. Rei Ayanami
https://www.pinterest.jp/pin/543528248765446095/
2.Yui Ikari
https://www.nautiljon.com/persos/neon+genesis+evangelion/ikari+yui.html
3. Misaki
https://wall.alphacoders.com/big.php?i=733410
4. Sophocles
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sophocles_pushkin.jpg#/media/File:Sophocles_pushkin.jpg
5. The Interpretation of Dreams
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Die_Traumdeutung_(Congress_scan).jpg#/media/File:Die_Traumdeutung_(Congress_scan).jpg
6. Image of Oedipus Complex
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-an-oedipal-complex-2795403#the-origins-of-the-oedipus-complex
7. Satou
https://welcometothenhk.fandom.com/wiki/Tatsuhiro_Satou
8. Shizue Satou
https://welcometothenhk.fandom.com/wiki/Shizue_Satou
9. Evil NHK conspiracy
https://www.crunchyroll.com/forumtopic-787113/favorite-anime-villains?pg=4
10. Self-deletion
https://www.listal.com/viewimage/9857410
Music
1. Kimi no Corona ni Tsutsumaretai
Sources
1. Sophocles’s Oedipus Rex (film)
https://archive.org/details/SophoclesOedipusRex1957_201806
2. Oedipus Complex explained (including image)
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-an-oedipal-complex-2795403#the-origins-of-the-oedipus-complex
3. Welcome to the NHK footage (Episodes Welcome to the Fantasy! )
Pics
1. Rei Ayanami
https://www.pinterest.jp/pin/543528248765446095/
2.Yui Ikari
https://www.nautiljon.com/persos/neon+genesis+evangelion/ikari+yui.html
3. Misaki
https://wall.alphacoders.com/big.php?i=733410
4. Sophocles
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sophocles_pushkin.jpg#/media/File:Sophocles_pushkin.jpg
5. The Interpretation of Dreams
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Die_Traumdeutung_(Congress_scan).jpg#/media/File:Die_Traumdeutung_(Congress_scan).jpg
6. Image of Oedipus Complex
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-an-oedipal-complex-2795403#the-origins-of-the-oedipus-complex
7. Satou
https://welcometothenhk.fandom.com/wiki/Tatsuhiro_Satou
8. Shizue Satou
https://welcometothenhk.fandom.com/wiki/Shizue_Satou
9. Evil NHK conspiracy
https://www.crunchyroll.com/forumtopic-787113/favorite-anime-villains?pg=4
10. Self-deletion
https://www.listal.com/viewimage/9857410
Music
1. Kimi no Corona ni Tsutsumaretai
Keywords
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