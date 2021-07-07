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Trump Support or Trump Worship? (2021-)

5fold Ministry

Eph 4:11 Now these are the gifts Christ gave to the church: the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, and the pastors and teachers.

Eph 4:12 Their responsibility is to equip God's people to do His work and build up the church, the body of Christ.

Eph 4:13 This will continue until we all come to such unity in our faith and knowledge of God's Son that we will be mature in the Lord, measuring up to the full and complete standard of Christ.

Eph 4:14 Then we will no longer be immature like children. We won't be tossed and blown about by every wind of new teaching. We will not be influenced when people try to trick us with lies so clever they sound like the truth.



John the Apostle Tried to Worship Angels 2x

Rev 19:1 And after these things I heard a great voice of much people in heaven, saying, Alleluia; Salvation, and glory, and honour, and power, unto the Lord our God:

Rev 19:5 And a voice came out of the throne, saying, Praise our God, all ye his servants, and ye that fear him, both small and great.

Rev 19:7 Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready.

Rev 19:10 And I fell at his feet to worship him. And he said unto me, See thou do it not: I am thy fellowservant, and of thy brethren that have the testimony of Jesus: worship God: for the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.



Rev 22:8 And I John saw these things, and heard them. And when I had heard and seen, I fell down to worship before the feet of the angel which shewed me these things.

Rev 22:9 Then saith he unto me, See thou do it not: for I am thy fellowservant, and of thy brethren the prophets, and of them which keep the sayings of this book: worship God.

Rev 22:10 And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand.

Rev 22:21 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.



The Ten Commandments

Exo 20:1 Then God gave the people all these instructions:

Exo 20:2 "I am the LORD your God, who rescued you from the land of Egypt, the place of your slavery.

Exo 20:3 "You must not have any other god but Me.

Exo 20:4 "You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea.

Exo 20:5 You must not bow down to them or worship them, for I, the LORD your God, am a jealous God who will not tolerate your affection for any other gods. I lay the sins of the parents upon their children; the entire family is affected—even children in the third and fourth generations of those who reject Me.



Hezekiah Destroys Medic Pole

2Ki 18:3 He did what was pleasing in the LORD's sight, just as his ancestor David had done.

2Ki 18:4 He removed the pagan shrines, smashed the sacred pillars, and cut down the Asherah poles. He broke up the bronze serpent that Moses had made, because the people of Israel had been offering sacrifices to it. The bronze serpent was called Nehushtan.



Joh_12:32KJV And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.



Act 5:42 And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.



Israel Worships Gideon's Clothing

Jdg 8:22 Then the Israelites said to Gideon, "Be our ruler! You and your son and your grandson will be our rulers, for you have rescued us from Midian."

Jdg 8:23 But Gideon replied, "I will not rule over you, nor will my son. The LORD will rule over you!

Jdg 8:24 However, I do have one request—that each of you give me an earring from the plunder you collected from your fallen enemies." (The enemies, being Ishmaelites, all wore gold earrings.)

Jdg 8:25 "Gladly!" they replied. They spread out a cloak, and each one threw in a gold earring he had gathered from the plunder.

Jdg 8:26 The weight of the gold earrings was forty-three pounds, not including the royal ornaments and pendants, the purple clothing worn by the kings of Midian, or the chains around the necks of their camels.

Jdg 8:27 Gideon made a sacred ephod from the gold and put it in Ophrah, his hometown. But soon all the Israelites prostituted themselves by worshiping it, and it became a trap for Gideon and his family.



Herod Dies for Human Praise

Act 12:21 and an appointment with Herod was granted. When the day arrived, Herod put on his royal robes, sat on his throne, and made a speech to them.

Act 12:22 The people gave him a great ovation, shouting, "It's the voice of a god, not of a man!"

Act 12:23 Instantly, an angel of the Lord struck Herod with a sickness, because he accepted the people's worship instead of giving the glory to God. So he was consumed with worms and died.

Act 12:24 Meanwhile, the word of God continued to spread, and there were many new believers.



Psa_20:7 Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the LORD our God.