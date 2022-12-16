PATRICK LANCASTER: 16DEC22 - Ukraine Rockets Hit Church, Hospital, Schools, Homes & More in Center of Donetsk

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE
https://youtu.be/xeAOfTIpOf8
Ukrainian forces have fired Rockets on the center of Donetsk again hitting Schools, markets, offices, churches sports centers, and civilian apartment buildings. With the reported 40 rockets that hit the center, a reported 10 civilians have been injured, including a 10-year-old girl. Why does the west ignore the war crimes of Ukraine? You will not see this on your evening news because the Western mainstream media will not report anything that is negative for Ukraine. In this report, I show you much of the results of this morning's 7am attack by Ukraine forces that hit Schools, Stores, offices, a church and civilian apartment buildings. Please watch all and share.
Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
