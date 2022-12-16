Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PATRICK LANCASTER: 16DEC22 - Ukraine Rockets Hit Church, Hospital, Schools, Homes & More in Center of Donetsk
19 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 20 hours ago |

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE


https://youtu.be/xeAOfTIpOf8



Ukrainian forces have fired Rockets on the center of Donetsk again hitting Schools, markets, offices, churches sports centers, and civilian apartment buildings. With the reported 40 rockets that hit the center, a reported 10 civilians have been injured, including a 10-year-old girl. Why does the west ignore the war crimes of Ukraine? You will not see this on your evening news because the Western mainstream media will not report anything that is negative for Ukraine. In this report, I show you much of the results of this morning's 7am attack by Ukraine forces that hit Schools, Stores, offices, a church and civilian apartment buildings. Please watch all and share.

Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.

Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA

You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:

https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work

PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Keywords
russiadonetskkhersonzaporizhzhiamariupolluganskukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsavdeevkaukraine breaking newsrussia invade ukraineukraine invade russiarussia and ukraine breaking newsukraine war frontlineukraine referendum 2022kherson ukraine referendumrussia referendum ukrainereferendom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket