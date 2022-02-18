© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaxx induced immune system collapse
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • February 18, 2022
Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaxx induced immune system collapse
Situation Update - Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaccine-induced IMMUNE SYSTEM COLLAPSE
0:00 Canada
5:30 Table of Contents
15:37 Stupid People
37:37 Other News
41:40 Political News
46:15 Tyranny News
56:20 New York City
58:51 Vaccine Death
1:01:35 "HIV variant"
AND since NO VIRUS has ever been isolated - It's a hoax that will justify mass genocide. Period.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uwd9TjW27WQJ/
Situation Update - Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaccine-induced IMMUNE SYSTEM COLLAPSE
0:00 Canada
5:30 Table of Contents
15:37 Stupid People
37:37 Other News
41:40 Political News
46:15 Tyranny News
56:20 New York City
58:51 Vaccine Death
1:01:35 "HIV variant"
AND since NO VIRUS has ever been isolated - It's a hoax that will justify mass genocide. Period.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uwd9TjW27WQJ/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.