The Sane Asylum #70 - 13 November 2022 - Co-Host: John Friend

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The brilliant American Free Press investigative journalist John Friend (therealistreport.com) joins Giuseppe as co-host for the November 13th 70th episode of The Sane Asylum worldwide simulcast on RepublicBroadcasting.org and SpeakFreeRadio.com. John and Giuseppe discussed the courageous Dave Chappelle SNL monologue where he furthered the new name-the-jew initiative known as #thenoticing. Callers joined in for the final show segment.