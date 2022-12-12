🚀 The Iskander Missile crews of the Western Military District - Start their day by Destroying another Enemy Target. 121222

Ready, set, go!
💥 The missile crews of the Western Military District start their day by destroying another enemy target.
🚩 Target location is received and the Iskander tactical missile system is launched upon orders from the command post.
⏱ It takes a few minutes from task receipt to the launch.
🚀 The cruise missile flies at an extremely low altitude, skirting the terrain.
