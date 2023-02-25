U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 1 OF 13, FLUORIDE ─ THE MAGIC RAT POISON

-- Joel Griffiths: "Almost overnight . . . the popular image of fluoride--which at the time was widely sold as rat and bug poison--became that of a beneficial provider of gleaming smiles, absolutely safe, and good for children . . . [and the government proceeded in] mass-medicating water supplies with a well-known rat poison to prevent a non-lethal disease."
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.