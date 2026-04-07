Consider Installing A Half Bath On A Septic Tank Property? A Few Tips...

You know, sometimes we look at houses and we want to put an extra bathroom in.

So how do we go about doing that and where can we put it?

Well, many, many people want to put, you know, at least a half bath, which is considered a toilet and a sink, downstairs in the basement.

OK, so how does one go about doing that?

Well, I'm going to show you outside where the septic system is and where the well system is.

And generally, according to laws, the septic system has to be separated, of course, from the water system.

So in this home, the septic system is located in the front yard and the water pump that supplies the water is located in the backyard.

So where do we stand in putting in the bathroom downstairs?

Well, there are things you can do and I'll show you in a minute. Now, typically in a one acre zoning area, this particular toilet or bathroom is located below the septic fields.

So it has to be pumped up, but as I stated before, the improvement in the sound as far as the pump is outstanding.

I'll give you a sense of what the pump sounds like and you really have to listen very closely because you really can't hear it. Such an improvement.

Watch until the end....

https://bergerpoints.com



