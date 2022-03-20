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ADVICE FOR PREPPERS BURYING SHIPPING CONTAINERS
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1147 views • March 20, 2022
Okay, you bought a used shipping container, you’re going to dig a hole and bury it, all done right? I’m afraid not. As a matter of fact, you may have a disaster on your hands and you don’t even know it yet. What was meant to be an inexpensive alternative to buying a professionally made and installed emergency shelter could end up being a nightmare if you’re not careful…
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Please help support this channel: https://www.paypal.me/coffeetalk
David from Coffee Talk: PO Box 1692 Lithonia, GA 30058
Find our other channel Coffee Talk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNf6...
Would you like to donate Crypto?
Bitcoin: 3MCJRj3BUsGzghJKEscv8DTBzYvEdWkNd6
BCH: qzvdwnzyeu0jwhulhw48pc5j3wnt7ldpkgdswgmct5
ETH: 0xE089f68A1f3ffDaB8cFdE265a6DAD75df34bE970
ETC: 0x30C792DF2329afA22bb9F9d803781f5676b1a2c6
LTC: MP3YkPfUCM8mUoiBAp6i63RchtE6q8KwHV
ZRX: 0x3EDA3FEcFE7729bF27DAE48D72E2e0C60Cec2FB0
BAT: 0xFF6667433Fa04018f3e287Ad6F886443846EC406
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ZEC: t1LHYu45cmhAxBUwbgfS2rRWd6SAFGCFMcG
DAI: 0x484b42D96eff229a19bc6f59D6AE256bCC3ee25B
LINK: 0xAF5b3145203c3340EB090329ee36DCd88d4D210A
REP: 0xbA74Cab7c243582429AA7EC2255c497a829EA35F
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