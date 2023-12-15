Create New Account
She's EXPOSING the child trafficking happening RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES | Redacted with Clayton Morris
https://redacted.inc/ 

Deborah White is an HHS Whistleblower who watched children being sold off and trafficked right in her Pomona California office. She blew the whistle and warned her superiors what was happening to these children. What did they do?

childrenredacteddeborah white

