EVERYONE IS EVIL: That's What Jesus Christ is for (2021)

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EVERYONE IS EVIL: That's Why Everyone Needs Jesus Christ (2021)

[if you don't know you're evil...why ask for forgiveness and repent?]



Psa 53:2 God looks down from heaven on the entire human race; He looks to see if anyone is truly wise, if anyone seeks God.

Psa 53:3 But no, all have turned away; all have become corrupt. No one does good, not a single one!



Mat_19:17 And he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.

Mar_10:18 And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God.

Luk_18:19 And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? none is good, save one, that is, God.



Isa 64:6NLT We are all infected and impure with sin. When we display our righteous deeds, they are nothing but filthy rags. Like autumn leaves, we wither and fall, and our sins sweep us away like the wind.

Isa 64:7 Yet no one calls on Your name or pleads with You for mercy. Therefore, You have turned away from us and turned us over to our sins.



Isa 64:6KJV But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.

Isa 64:7 And there is none that calleth upon thy name, that stirreth up himself to take hold of thee: for thou hast hid thy face from us, and hast consumed us, because of our iniquities.



Luk 18:11 The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed this prayer: 'I thank You, God, that I am not a sinner like everyone else. For I don't cheat, I don't sin, and I don't commit adultery. I'm certainly not like that tax collector!

Luk 18:12 I fast twice a week, and I give You a tenth of my income.'

Luk 18:13 "But the tax collector stood at a distance and dared not even lift his eyes to heaven as he prayed. Instead, he beat his chest in sorrow, saying, 'O God, be merciful to me, for I am a sinner.'

Luk 18:14 I tell you, this sinner, not the Pharisee, returned home justified before God. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."



1Jn 1:8 If we claim we have no sin, we are only fooling ourselves and not living in the truth.

1Jn 1:10 If we claim we have not sinned, we are calling God a liar and showing that His word has no place in our hearts.



Rom_3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;

Rom_5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned



Isa 1:12 When you come to worship Me, who asked you to parade through My courts with all your ceremony?

Isa 1:13 Stop bringing Me your meaningless gifts; the incense of your offerings disgusts Me! As for your celebrations of the new moon and the Sabbath and your special days for fasting—they are all sinful and false. I want no more of your pious meetings.

Isa 1:14 I hate your new moon celebrations and your annual festivals. They are a burden to Me. I cannot stand them!

Isa 1:15 When you lift up your hands in prayer, I will not look. Though you offer many prayers, I will not listen, for your hands are covered with the blood of innocent victims.



GRACE

Eph 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.

Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Eph 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.



Rom 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:

Rom 3:25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;



Joh_1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:



1Jn 1:9 But if we confess our sins to Him, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness.



Luk 23:39 One of the criminals hanging beside Him scoffed, "So You're the Messiah, are You? Prove it by saving Yourself—and us, too, while You're at it!"

Luk 23:40 But the other criminal protested, "Don't you fear God even when you have been sentenced to die?

Luk 23:41 We deserve to die for our crimes, but this man hasn't done anything wrong."

Luk 23:42 Then he said, "Jesus, remember me when You come into Your Kingdom."

Luk 23:43 And Jesus replied, "I assure you, today you will be with Me in paradise."



Rev 21:27 Nothing evil will be allowed to enter, nor anyone who practices shameful idolatry and dishonesty—but only those whose names are written in the Lamb's Book of Life.