Πρωτοπρ Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Αγάπη Η 30η βαθμίδα της Κλίμακος ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2016 mp4

Ομιλία μακαριστού πρωτοπρεσβυτέρου Νικολάου Μανώλη με θέμα: Αγάπη Η 30η βαθμίδα της Κλίμακος.
Από τον λόγο του Αγίου Ιωάννου της κλίμακος στην 30η βαθμίδα περί των
τριών μεγάλων αρετών, πίστεως, ελπίδος και αγάπης ο μακαριστός π.
Νικόλαος μας μιλάει για την μεγαλύτερη εξ αυτών την αγάπη
