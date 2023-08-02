Peter Navarro | Donald Trump's Most Profitable Industry Is Trying to Destroy Him

Donald Trump will go down in history as one of America’s most successful entrepreneurs. Ironically, one of the most profitable enterprises he has spawned is a hydra-headed Never-Trump industry dedicated to Trump’s own destruction.
Don't miss this one!
SUPPORT PETER'S MISSION. SUBSCRIBE TO HIS SUBSTACK AT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.