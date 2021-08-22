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Why Are We Here - A Gnostic Take On The Point of Life with Dan of Overwatch Project
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62 views • August 22, 2021
Jeff Berwick interviews Dan of Overwatch Project, topics include: statism is a cancer, runaway rules and regulations, authentic Christianity, near death experience, reincarnation, miracle cures, the nature of the afterlife, the Gnostic repression, sinister intentions, as above so below, taxation is core, archons and the anarchon, humans designed to perpetuate the system, cognitive bias, the insanity of statism, what did the Gnostics know? Tibetan book of the dead, the Demiurge, the psycho-creator, stateless republic of pirates, earned knowledge and the big picture, the brain is a limiter, Anarchapulco 2019
The Overwatch Project website: https://www.overwatchproject.com
Minds crypto social media platform: https://www.minds.com
The Overwatch Project Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/overwatchchannel
Originally Posted on June 16, 2018
The Overwatch Project website: https://www.overwatchproject.com
Minds crypto social media platform: https://www.minds.com
The Overwatch Project Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/overwatchchannel
Originally Posted on June 16, 2018
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