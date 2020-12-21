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** THE PLOT TO STEAL AMERICA ** - Man in America
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157 views • December 21, 2020
** 2020 has been a year like no other... everything we know, everything we trust, and everything we come to rely on has changed.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXtGItm1bvQ
Comments:
• "They tried to trigger a great reset but instead, they triggered a GREAT AWAKENING!"
• Fight for the constitution and democracy.
• Watching from Kenya, I can't believe Americans allowed this to reach this point. How could you all not see this coming when CNN and all MSM spent every minute of the last 4 years slandering DJT. You need to stand and fight for freedom because if you fall the rest of us don't stand a chance. An year ago I could have dismissed this as a conspiracy theory but since the pandemic started the only message of hope I have received is only from those the media refers to as conspiracy theorists.
• Your a patriot for being a digital solider to help save the Republic, good job. God Bless our President Trump and we all must fight fight fight or lose our Republic nation forever
• Kissinger, Bush policies, John Kerry, Obama, etc, Kumbaya appeasement has sold America out. Soros, Klaus Schwab, the UN, IMF cabal vampires intend to dismantle America as a sovereign Republic and turn us into a vassal state. Tech CEOs are in on the treachery. Traitors! Time to Awake. Agenda 21 is our destruction. We can stop the madness!
• 2020 Vision” turned out to be true. We do see clearer now, it’s just far from anything we ever imagined. The CCP’s great reset will not prevail. American patriots will not allow it. Our freedom and republic will carry on. This is the Great Awakening!
• Im from Mexico and i cant stand seeing USA going through this. Dear brothers: The time to get your country back has arrived.
• Jesus said: “… this people's heart has become calloused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them” (Matthew 13:15).
• Such a great documentary film! So touched! "Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." God bless!
• Its time to take our country back from these traitors
• God won, Trump won, Patriots won.... Waiting for the Miracles to transpire now.
• The CCP has so much blood on their hands. They need to be held accountable
• THINGS BIDEN SAID ACCIDENTALLY OUT LOUD: "I don't need you to get me elected." 'We have the largest, most comprehensive voter fraud organization in history..'
• I love this country and I am so heartbroken to see so many of my countrymen willing to hand it over to people who hate it. I'm also encouraged by the number of Patriots who are willing to stand and fight for our Republic. I wish you all good fortune in the war to come. God bless.
• Thank You for making this video! I have been awake for some time now, and it is so encouraging to see these kinds of messages! We need to continue to pray for our President DONALD J. TRUMP... That is our greatest weapon! God loves this Country and He wants us to remain free, but we have allowed some things that just have to stop... We have allowed abortion... It has become mere convince to kill a baby because we weren't ready to raise the child... STOP and think about that statement... It probably doesn't even shock you anymore... We need to go back to Honoring God, and living a righteous life... Love thy neighbor... So on and so forth... We need to support our President and make a stand...I for one, need to figure out how to get on parlor! And I need to stop using Facebook (although, I use it to spread truth... But I'm censored all the time!) Another great documentary to watch is called The Fall of Cabal... It's about 10 episodes long, and I'll warn you, it is deep! It's a look into what goes on behind the curtain and what and how so many in our government are controlled and how they have infiltrated every aspect of our lives.... And you'll understand how they can control so many in government and Hollywood.... It's DISGUSTING and sad, but it's the wake up call we all need! You probably won't be able to watch it on YouTube, but you can on Bitchute. I'll be praying for you America... We Will OVERCOME! TRUMP 2020 WWG1WGA
** On Election Night, Nov. 3, an assortment of anomalies were observed, followed by an increasing barrage of election fraud allegations on social media. As the election’s integrity continued to be questioned and the "Stop the Steal" movement gained momentum with the American public, mainstream media stuck to a one-sided narrative, calling the 2020 election the most secure in American history and silencing conflicting voices.
The Epoch Times’ investigative team quickly went to work after Election Night.
The results of the 2020 election will not only decide the future of the United States, they also determine the future of the world.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXtGItm1bvQ
Comments:
• "They tried to trigger a great reset but instead, they triggered a GREAT AWAKENING!"
• Fight for the constitution and democracy.
• Watching from Kenya, I can't believe Americans allowed this to reach this point. How could you all not see this coming when CNN and all MSM spent every minute of the last 4 years slandering DJT. You need to stand and fight for freedom because if you fall the rest of us don't stand a chance. An year ago I could have dismissed this as a conspiracy theory but since the pandemic started the only message of hope I have received is only from those the media refers to as conspiracy theorists.
• Your a patriot for being a digital solider to help save the Republic, good job. God Bless our President Trump and we all must fight fight fight or lose our Republic nation forever
• Kissinger, Bush policies, John Kerry, Obama, etc, Kumbaya appeasement has sold America out. Soros, Klaus Schwab, the UN, IMF cabal vampires intend to dismantle America as a sovereign Republic and turn us into a vassal state. Tech CEOs are in on the treachery. Traitors! Time to Awake. Agenda 21 is our destruction. We can stop the madness!
• 2020 Vision” turned out to be true. We do see clearer now, it’s just far from anything we ever imagined. The CCP’s great reset will not prevail. American patriots will not allow it. Our freedom and republic will carry on. This is the Great Awakening!
• Im from Mexico and i cant stand seeing USA going through this. Dear brothers: The time to get your country back has arrived.
• Jesus said: “… this people's heart has become calloused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them” (Matthew 13:15).
• Such a great documentary film! So touched! "Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." God bless!
• Its time to take our country back from these traitors
• God won, Trump won, Patriots won.... Waiting for the Miracles to transpire now.
• The CCP has so much blood on their hands. They need to be held accountable
• THINGS BIDEN SAID ACCIDENTALLY OUT LOUD: "I don't need you to get me elected." 'We have the largest, most comprehensive voter fraud organization in history..'
• I love this country and I am so heartbroken to see so many of my countrymen willing to hand it over to people who hate it. I'm also encouraged by the number of Patriots who are willing to stand and fight for our Republic. I wish you all good fortune in the war to come. God bless.
• Thank You for making this video! I have been awake for some time now, and it is so encouraging to see these kinds of messages! We need to continue to pray for our President DONALD J. TRUMP... That is our greatest weapon! God loves this Country and He wants us to remain free, but we have allowed some things that just have to stop... We have allowed abortion... It has become mere convince to kill a baby because we weren't ready to raise the child... STOP and think about that statement... It probably doesn't even shock you anymore... We need to go back to Honoring God, and living a righteous life... Love thy neighbor... So on and so forth... We need to support our President and make a stand...I for one, need to figure out how to get on parlor! And I need to stop using Facebook (although, I use it to spread truth... But I'm censored all the time!) Another great documentary to watch is called The Fall of Cabal... It's about 10 episodes long, and I'll warn you, it is deep! It's a look into what goes on behind the curtain and what and how so many in our government are controlled and how they have infiltrated every aspect of our lives.... And you'll understand how they can control so many in government and Hollywood.... It's DISGUSTING and sad, but it's the wake up call we all need! You probably won't be able to watch it on YouTube, but you can on Bitchute. I'll be praying for you America... We Will OVERCOME! TRUMP 2020 WWG1WGA
** On Election Night, Nov. 3, an assortment of anomalies were observed, followed by an increasing barrage of election fraud allegations on social media. As the election’s integrity continued to be questioned and the "Stop the Steal" movement gained momentum with the American public, mainstream media stuck to a one-sided narrative, calling the 2020 election the most secure in American history and silencing conflicting voices.
The Epoch Times’ investigative team quickly went to work after Election Night.
The results of the 2020 election will not only decide the future of the United States, they also determine the future of the world.
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