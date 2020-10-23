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Maureen - UK 83 Year Old Gives NWO The Middle Finger On BBC
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29 views • October 23, 2020
Maureen from Barnsley (UK) tells the BBC where to shove the government mandated lockdown restrictions. Goes viral!!! Maureen for Prime Minister. Go girl!!
Plandemic 2: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
gbdeclaration.org - sign the "Great Barrington Declaration"
Stop wearing the mask and just say "I don't consent"
Stop the 5g rollout
Stop mandatory vaccinations
Stop the abuse, torture and murder of innocent children (Royals, Epstein etc)
Stop the lying and corrupt British government
Stop the poisoning of our food supply (gm, non-organic etc)
Stop the WiFi in our children’s schools
Stop accepting the unelected WHO and UN mandates
Stop putting up with this shit - wake up and tell others!!!!!!
Plandemic 2: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
gbdeclaration.org - sign the "Great Barrington Declaration"
Stop wearing the mask and just say "I don't consent"
Stop the 5g rollout
Stop mandatory vaccinations
Stop the abuse, torture and murder of innocent children (Royals, Epstein etc)
Stop the lying and corrupt British government
Stop the poisoning of our food supply (gm, non-organic etc)
Stop the WiFi in our children’s schools
Stop accepting the unelected WHO and UN mandates
Stop putting up with this shit - wake up and tell others!!!!!!
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