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FEMALE LEADERS - THIS MESSAGE IS FOR YOU
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30 views • January 19, 2022
I am always excited to be part of another season of The Rhonda Swan Show! And this time, I had the opportunity to talk about an epic project I've been working on over the last couple of months. Press play to hear all about it!
In 2022 I'm being called to step back into greater levels of planetary service. My next mission is to help spiritual entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses so they can lead humanity into the next Golden Age. I am inviting 44 powerhouse female entrepreneurs to join me in Wealth Warrior, a three-month business mastermind. This year, my focus will be working with women specifically. I want to guide women just like you, to step into their power, reclaim their gifts and their medicine and put their purpose work into service.
The world needs more leaders, changemakers, visionaries and I believe that women are the ones who will shape and evolve our future landscapes.
This is my calling… to pave the way for those who are willing to bring their dreams into reality and those ready to get aligned to their message and share their truth unapologetically.
You are your only guarantee for change. Those in power no longer control your future. I can't think of a more critical time than NOW to hone in on your power and purpose work.
I see you. I know you are bursting inside, just longing to be part of the equation of global transformation!
NOW is your time to expand, but more importantly, NOW is your time to step back into your sovereignty.
We need you to rise so that we can all rise together as a collective!
DM me for more information on Wealth Warrior, the incredible 3-month business mastermind container beginning in February. Or you can watch this other short clip to hear more about the work I am doing with changemakers! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7hJT48lNgQ
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
In 2022 I'm being called to step back into greater levels of planetary service. My next mission is to help spiritual entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses so they can lead humanity into the next Golden Age. I am inviting 44 powerhouse female entrepreneurs to join me in Wealth Warrior, a three-month business mastermind. This year, my focus will be working with women specifically. I want to guide women just like you, to step into their power, reclaim their gifts and their medicine and put their purpose work into service.
The world needs more leaders, changemakers, visionaries and I believe that women are the ones who will shape and evolve our future landscapes.
This is my calling… to pave the way for those who are willing to bring their dreams into reality and those ready to get aligned to their message and share their truth unapologetically.
You are your only guarantee for change. Those in power no longer control your future. I can't think of a more critical time than NOW to hone in on your power and purpose work.
I see you. I know you are bursting inside, just longing to be part of the equation of global transformation!
NOW is your time to expand, but more importantly, NOW is your time to step back into your sovereignty.
We need you to rise so that we can all rise together as a collective!
DM me for more information on Wealth Warrior, the incredible 3-month business mastermind container beginning in February. Or you can watch this other short clip to hear more about the work I am doing with changemakers! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7hJT48lNgQ
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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