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UK government rape and murder gangs given green light to murder, rape and kill uk school girls
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UK government rape, murder and cannibal gangs given green light to murder, rape and kill UK school girls. Starts with 2 clips from the UK government inviting migrants to come, followed by some clips of schoolgirls saying about being attacked. The final clip is of the UK police attacking some school girls for refusing to give migrants blow jobs and their dog. The police are seen battering them and using a taser and pepper spay.
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