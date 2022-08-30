Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Detests Evil And Vice Versa.

Proverbs 29:27 (NIV).

27 The righteous detest the dishonest;

the wicked detest the upright.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

There can be no compromise between the Righteous and the Wicked.





Do not be yoked together with unbelievers.

For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common?

Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?

2 Corinthians 6:14 (NIV).





https://pc1.tiny.us/yckzw3pd





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