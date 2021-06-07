【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Lawrence Sellin: COVID-19 Was Part of CCP’s Biological Warfare Program

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06/03/2021 Lawrence Sellin：COVID-19 was made in a laboratory and was part of the CCP’s biological warfare program. It doesn’t matter how COVID-19 was released, because it is part of an evil plan with evil intent. And US virus research programs are massively infiltrated by CCP and PLA scientists, so we need to clean up our research programs to introduce measures for national security, accountability, and remove scientists who seek to harm rather than benefit mankind. Together with Chinese people, we will expose the CCP’s biowarfare program and force its destruction.