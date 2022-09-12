Create New Account
Exploring Plant-Pathogen Interactions
When plants are exposed to fungal infections, it dramatically changes their ability to survive. In the context of farming, these infections can lead to many agricultural issues – and researchers are examining ways to understand these fungal pathogens so that we can better control them.

Claire Whitaker is a graduate student and Ph.D. candidate in the lab of Dr. Hailing Jin at the University of California Riverside.

She spends her time researching the interactions between plants and necrotrophic fungi, and how this influences crops and agricultural products worldwide.

