Civilization Cycle : Will We See a New Era of Peace and Prosperity?

⬇️LIVESTREAM TIMESTAMPS⬇️
00:00: Weather Alerts ⚠️
00:08: How to hunt Iguanas 🦎
00:14: Trump Executive Orders
00:20: Trump bans CBDCs
00:30: CA Fires Insurance Fund will explode 🤯
00:35: Memecoins
00:40: Mexico Border Situation
00:45: AI Pharma, Project Stargate
00:49: A word from our Sponsors
00:59: David's take on Flat Earth
01:03: Ireland Mass Power Outages
01:07: Micronova
01:15: DNA Testing Data 🧬
01:37: Endocanabinoid System
01:43: Ancient Dolmens - Electric Universe
01:50: Nikola Tesla invented Radio?