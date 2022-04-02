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CHINA AND RUSSIA VS. U.S. AND NATO: THE WINNER IS?
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Gerald Celente


The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

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russiaenergyeconomychinawarbidenhunter bidenoilukrainegerald celentereal estatenatoinflationhomesimfecbsanctioncovid war40 b dollars
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