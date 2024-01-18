Flashback: 2014 Little Bonanza Productions Interview with Zach Taylor of US Border Patrol Being Hindered

This video was posted at Infowars in July 2014, and was by what now appears to be a no longer existing company called Little Bonanza Productions. I found no financial activity past 2018, and this video is posted for information and educational purposes.



Zach is a retired Border Patrol Agent who gives you the insight on how the Obama Administration (and now the Biden Administration) is using illegal immigration and reallocation of responsibilities of the US Border Patrol to aid in the taking down of the United States with asymmetrical warfare upon us, to destroy us from within. He identifies that the electrical grid, power stations and water stations, even hospitals will be their primary first targets.

For a 2014 interview, except for a change of a few words dealing with unaccompanied minor children, it is as fresh today in 2024 as it was in 2014. It needs to be retold. It is just too spot on to ignore.

