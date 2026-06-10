Forging A Paladin

What do you do after a brutal attack? Fold… or grow into who God meant you to be all along…

This series was premised on what would happen if a group of fundamentalist Christian families were directly in the cross hairs of a group of those who worship the enemy is all his forms... and do the most unspeakable things.

I mean the extreme ends of the spectrum, at war with one another, for over a century. About families who have spent their entire lives trying to live, raise kids, and serve God, while being targets for unseen evil people. About how men pushed to the edge try to keep their wives and children safe, find the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.... without becoming them... or losing their souls....

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

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