vintagestories NYC New York 1930s Harlem, Chinatown, Little Italy, Borough Park in Color

NYC New York 1930s Harlem, Chinatown, Little Italy, Borough Park in Color

Fabulous New York 1930s / Harlem, Chinatown, Little Italy, Borough Park in Color





Time travel back in New York City of the roaring 30's, like you've never seen before. Fun movie to watch, much great footage of New York City, including the usual landmarks; The Bowery; Harlem, Chinatown, Little Italy, Borough Park in Color .

Archival footage supplied by Internet Archive (at archive.org) in association with Prelinger Archives.

The original B&W film has been motion-stabilized, enhanced, upscaled and colourized by means of state-of-the-art video software. AI Restoration Process:

1. DeNoise and removed artifacts.

2. Increased motion interpolation to 60 fps, using a deep learning open source program Dainapp.

3. Upscaled using AI to 4K resolution

4. Added color using Deoldify

5. Added sound and join the various film fragments by means of a sophisticated editor.

