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EXCLUSIVE: MTG Responds to Transgender Controversy
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90 views • March 09, 2022
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Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Infowars to double down on her controversial comments on transgender adults bunking and bathing with children of the opposite biological sex.
Read the story she was commenting on here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/parents-outraged-after-biological-men-allowed-to-sleep-in-cabins-with-fifth-grade-girls/
and see the original comments that angered the brainwashed leftist establishment here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62130c8e1d2f04126389f5ee
Everyone is searching for iodine and we have 3 of the best for your body in X3 now 50% off.
Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Infowars to double down on her controversial comments on transgender adults bunking and bathing with children of the opposite biological sex.
Read the story she was commenting on here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/parents-outraged-after-biological-men-allowed-to-sleep-in-cabins-with-fifth-grade-girls/
and see the original comments that angered the brainwashed leftist establishment here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62130c8e1d2f04126389f5ee
Everyone is searching for iodine and we have 3 of the best for your body in X3 now 50% off.
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