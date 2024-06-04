ANOTHER VAXX-PUMPING NEWS PRESENTER WHO RAN HER MOUTH *A LOT* DIES EXPECTEDLY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sometimes they hand you a case on a silver platter. This is one of those cases.
Ok, this Sista Native girl ran her mouth more than any jabbed idiot i've ever seen. A viewer even tried contacting her to warn her, and she slapped him down!
https://www.facebook.com/sistanative/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-honor-seini-faleaka-taumoepeaus-memory
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13486823/Seini-Faleaka-Taumoepeau-ABC-presenter-dead.html
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report