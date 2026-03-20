The US admitted the Severity of the Damage to its Aircraft Carriers & withdrew them from a WAR ZONE

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After the attack of Iranian hypersonic missiles, USS Abraham Lincoln, which fled from the Iranian coastline, is still located off the coast of Oman, 1,100 km away from the Islamic Republic. At the same time, it is reported that the runway of this aircraft carrier received serious damage. However, the US Navy's problems did not end there. A few hours ago, it was reported that a large fire on the newest US aircraft carrier, Gerald R. Ford, caused serious damage to the vessel............................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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