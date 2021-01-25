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"Traitor" Burns the U.S. Flag on YouTube in Response to Trump Tweet
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30 views • January 25, 2021
Ha Ha! Got triggered now didn't ya, you "USA, USA, USA, flag humping Donald Trump leg-humping retards and leftist pussy hat wearing, commie flag waving retards! Wake your asses up! "citizen" = SLAVE! We burn ALL your flags you morons!
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Video by: Jeff Berwick of " the Anarchast"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvkDFGmEojalREtEYFPBXg
and Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
_____________________________________________
Video by: Jeff Berwick of " the Anarchast"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvkDFGmEojalREtEYFPBXg
and Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
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