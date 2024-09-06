Chlorine Dioxide - The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
1564 views • 8 months ago

The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites

Check out www.ExposingTheFDA.com to find out why the FDA covered up a cancer cure for 40+ years.


================================


Depopulation and Democide...


The Georgia Guidestones: https://rumble.com/vv0tag


================================


Visit https://howbad.info to find out how deadly your Vaccine batch number is and then visit the following link to see how to protect yourself whether you've been vaccinated or not...


https://rumble.com/vreqb4-exposing-vaccines-part-3-the-universal-antidote-kills-all-viruses-bacteria-.html


??? QUICK START PROTOCOL and WHERE TO BUY ???


Protocol 1: The Easiest Protocol of all with Chlorine Dioxide (Maintenance & Prophylactic)

https://rumble.com/votc1p-protocol-1-the-easiest-protocol-of-all-with-chlorine-dioxide-maintenance-an.html


The following resource "Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook" includes a unbiased and invaluable list of suppliers from around the world.

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf


...we do 'not' endorse any of the suppliers mentioned from the above link; however, after ordering from 3 of them, we found the following supplier had the most competitive pricing and delivery schedule...

https://allonewellnessnow.com/collections/water-purification-drops-wpd-cds


================================


Below are the resource links and info from "The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites"...


Download "The Universal Antidote reference guidebook"

http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook


The full TUA documentary which can be found here...

https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html


The Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf


The above resource "Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook" includes a unbiased and invaluable list of suppliers from around the world.


The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987.


The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.


================================


Links to the original full length videos used to create "The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites"...


The Universal Antidote official website for Chlorine Dioxide

https://theuniversalantidote.com/


The Universal Antidote (Rumble Video Channel)

https://rumble.com/c/c-537305


Wife Fires Hospital Doctor! COVID maleficence Exposed. Budesonide success!

https://rumble.com/vqnca6-wife-fires-hospital-doctor-covid-maleficence-exposed.-budesonide-success.html


Doctor Finds Treatment For Vaxx Victims, Sees Major Improvement in Blood!

https://rumble.com/vq4jmr-doc-finds-therapy-for-vaxxed-blood-doctor-has-seen-improvement-in-vaxxed-pa.html


https://rumble.com/vpevcl-chlorine-dioxide-mms-sodium-chlorite-cds-what-is-the-difference-between-the.html


What it is and Does...the effects of taking CD in your body and Herxheimer Reaction

https://www.brighteon.com/4bcdf475-2a58-45fb-8ae4-4706d9e93cb9


Protocol 1: The Easiest Protocol of all with Chlorine Dioxide (Maintenance & Prophylactic)

https://rumble.com/votc1p-protocol-1-the-easiest-protocol-of-all-with-chlorine-dioxide-maintenance-an.html


Brian Stone's website

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/


Brian Stone's Brighteon video channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7


Brian Stone channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


Clo2 DIY Spreadsheets (MMS/CDS) - INDEX: TABLE OF CONTENTS

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit#gid=229079204



