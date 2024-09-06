Chlorine Dioxide - The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites





The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites

??? QUICK START PROTOCOL and WHERE TO BUY ???





Below are the resource links and info from "The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites"...





The Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf





The above resource "Universal Antidote University Beginner Training Guidebook" includes a unbiased and invaluable list of suppliers from around the world.





The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987.





The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.





Links to the original full length videos used to create "The Universal Antidote - Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites"...





The Universal Antidote official website for Chlorine Dioxide

https://theuniversalantidote.com/





The Universal Antidote (Rumble Video Channel)

https://rumble.com/c/c-537305





Wife Fires Hospital Doctor! COVID maleficence Exposed. Budesonide success!

https://rumble.com/vqnca6-wife-fires-hospital-doctor-covid-maleficence-exposed.-budesonide-success.html





Doctor Finds Treatment For Vaxx Victims, Sees Major Improvement in Blood!

https://rumble.com/vq4jmr-doc-finds-therapy-for-vaxxed-blood-doctor-has-seen-improvement-in-vaxxed-pa.html





https://rumble.com/vpevcl-chlorine-dioxide-mms-sodium-chlorite-cds-what-is-the-difference-between-the.html





What it is and Does...the effects of taking CD in your body and Herxheimer Reaction

https://www.brighteon.com/4bcdf475-2a58-45fb-8ae4-4706d9e93cb9





Brian Stone's website

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/





Brian Stone's Brighteon video channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7





Brian Stone channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1





Clo2 DIY Spreadsheets (MMS/CDS) - INDEX: TABLE OF CONTENTS

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit#gid=229079204









